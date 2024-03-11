Create New Account
[Nov 25, 2020] TFR - 201 - Revolutionary Radio with Sean Griffin: Introducing A New Social Media Platform
Rob Skiba
Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, etc… they’re censoring us like crazy. Deleting accounts. Blocking truth. Pushing only one narrative. Demonitizing, shadow banning and deleting our content. Enough is enough! Finally, a new solution is on the way that may be the best of all social media alternatives currently available. It’s called Liiighthouse and my guest tonight is one of the founders of it. Sean Griffin walks us through his journey that led to the development of this platform and shares with us some of the amazing features it will have.


website: https://liiighthouse.com


