HURRICANE IAN HAS TURNED ELECTRIC VEHICLES INTO TICKING TIME BOMBS: EXTREME HAZARD
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
Published a month ago |
“If you have an EV and it’s in your garage, get it out NOW if it had salt water flooding.” — Electric vehicles have proven to be an ‘extreme hazard’ in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, and firefighters are sounding the alarm.



https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/hurricane-ian-has-turned-electric-vehicles-into-ticking-time-bombs-extreme-hazard/


