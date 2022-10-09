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HURRICANE IAN HAS TURNED ELECTRIC VEHICLES INTO TICKING TIME BOMBS: EXTREME HAZARD
“If you have an EV and it’s in your garage, get it out NOW if it had salt water flooding.” — Electric vehicles have proven to be an ‘extreme hazard’ in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, and firefighters are sounding the alarm.
posting here,
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/hurricane-ian-has-turned-electric-vehicles-into-ticking-time-bombs-extreme-hazard/