EPISODE 275: THE FORBIDDEN DEBATE

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At the ‘Better Way Conference’ in May, Del asked the forbidden question: “Do Vaccines Have a Role In the Better Way Forward?” Watch the full debate everyone has been asking for, then don’t miss Del’s candid follow-up interview with Geert.
Guest: Geert Vanden Bossche, PhD, DVM
AIRDATE: July 7, 2022