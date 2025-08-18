Jul 9, 2024 - Vax poisoned KTLA reporter, Sam Rubin died from heart disease, claims medical examiner

Beloved KTLA 5 News entertainment anchor Sam Rubin died from a heart attack brought on by coronary artery disease, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed on Tuesday.

Rubin, 64, went to a hospital with stomach pain on the morning of May 10 after calling 911. He was pronounced dead in the emergency room shortly after 11 a.m.

In its report, the Medical Examiner’s office said Rubin suffered from “ischemic heart disease due to atherosclerotic coronary artery disease.”

His heart stopped due to a lack of blood and oxygen. The manner of death was “natural,” the medical examiner said.

https://ktlaDOTcom/news/local-news/sam-rubin-died-from-heart-disease-medical-examiner-confirms/

----------

----------

