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JOE SCARBOROUGH JOKED ABOUT A DEAD INTERN - [UNK. ORIG. AIR DATE (POSTED ON MAY 21, 2020)]
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122 views • May 27, 2020
TheDC Shorts (aka Daily Caller Shorts)
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This uncovered footage comes as President Donald Trump tweets about "Psycho Joe," upsetting Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough of "Morning Joe."
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Subscribe to our channel! https://goo.gl/pyGqbu,
This uncovered footage comes as President Donald Trump tweets about "Psycho Joe," upsetting Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough of "Morning Joe."
Tune into https://www.dailycaller.com
Check out our twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v
And Facebook: https://goo.gl/W5junb
Or follow Instagram: https://goo.gl/mhVr1Y
And don't forget to subscribe here: https://goo.gl/sjqhR7
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