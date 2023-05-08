Water turns Blood Red in Africa from Biblical destroyer-Wormwood / Multiple CMES hit🌎+Px bodies / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





May 8, 2023





Today is now 5/8/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video you'll see pictures caught by me from the video footage you'll see as I show since April 30th till May 5th multiple planet x system bodies and I believe at least 1 of 2 giant planet bodies that I've shown for years that are sun size or bigger even Passing by the sun on NASA stereo ahead chronograph 2 images where images are put into video form for daily timelapses... The 2 massive bodies passing the sun that are not apart of the planet x system can even be at a far distance though close to the sun and earth enough to perturb the sun that entered into earths solar system invading earths solar system just as the planet x system invaded into earths solar system between 2002-2007 and planet x the main body that Global world elites have been waiting for I believe has now entered our solar system as earths twin sun biblical wormwood/the fiery red dragon/ the destroyer/planet x was supposed to enter the outer edge of earth's solar system according to one insider on September 30th 2022 which my birthday is September 23rd.... And planet x was supposed to enter earths outer solar system on the date 9/30/22 or right around that timing as to it could of entered a little before or little after 9/30/22 as its coming up from the south ecliptic plane from under the earth. Nibiru the comet planet we know by those I know watching it that nibiru is or was recently behind Venus.... So anyway long story short you'll see multiple bodies passing the sun from the dates of 4/30/23 to 5/5/23 as they want to hide the past 2 days worth of sun footage so I'll get to that when they decide to not hide the data lol. And you'll see yesterday earth was hot with at least 2-3 CMES ( coronal mass ejections) and flares from the sun though to we're getting cosmic and galactic radiation slamming earth from 2 stars that exploded. One exploded long ago the other recent one warned of by insider Mike from around the world on pastor Paul Begley youtube page as insider mike warned of both sets of star explosions before mainatream news ever came out warning of them... You'll see water turned red in South Africa as that picture you'll see is credited to a man on Facebook....planet x/biblical Wormwood/the fiery red dragon/ the destroyer or to called nemesis the destroyer that turned skies+waters red from poisonous red iron oxide dust during the 10 biblical plagues in Moses' time when Moses freed the Jewish/ hebrew slaves from pharaohs grip in Egypt though the 10 biblical plagues didn't just effect Egypt but the whole world as all ancient cultures and societies recorded down in records by books, statues ancient writings and more the red skies and waters and all the same 10 biblical plagues Egypt had experienced, and each culture of that time all had a name for planet x. Ancient Egyptian slaves called it the doom shape as spoken of in the kolbrin bible that isn't a bible but a book of old records written by those in high society in ancient Egypt and records recorded by the Egyptian slaves at that time that called planet x the destroyer and the "doomshape"...... And as God used planet x earths twin for the 10 biblical plagues, God used the comet planet called nibiru for noahs biblical flood that actually has a much older name that isn't planet x the brown dwarf star ( earths twin sun) but is a comet planet on the farthest edge of and in the planet x system or called the nemesis system... You'll also see plagues of bugs possible locusts seen in one of islams places I believe mecca it looked like swarms of locusts took over. As all that occured in the past again is happening except this time it's the LAST FINAL TIME... Time is short. Very short.... Love and forgive others daily as God commanded. LOVE daily. That's my message today and daily.... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my pinned notes are to see how to accept Christ as Lord while you still have time...





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xnUOMU2odqY