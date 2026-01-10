How to Use Negative Reactions to Heal the Past

Key Lesson: All negative reactions are creatures rooted in the past; they are dark shadows of old fears and sorrows gone by. No negative reaction can grow, let alone deepen its roots (within us) as long as we agree to bring them into the healing Light of higher awareness.

For over 40 years Guy Finley has helped individuals around the world find inner freedom and a deeper, more satisfying way to live. His in-depth and down-to-earth teachings cut straight to the heart of today’s most important personal and social issues –stress, fear, relationships, addiction, meditation, and peace. His work is widely endorsed by doctors, business professionals, celebrities, and spiritual leaders of all denominations.



