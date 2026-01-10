BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How to Use Negative Reactions to Heal the Past
Guy Finley
Guy Finley
Key Lesson: All negative reactions are creatures rooted in the past; they are dark shadows of old fears and sorrows gone by. No negative reaction can grow, let alone deepen its roots (within us) as long as we agree to bring them into the healing Light of higher awareness.

To register for Guy's FREE ONLINE classes, go to:  https://www.guyfinley.org/light

To learn more about Guy's non-profit Life of Learning Foundation, go to:  https://www.guyfinley.org/light

For over 40 years Guy Finley has helped individuals around the world find inner freedom and a deeper, more satisfying way to live. His in-depth and down-to-earth teachings cut straight to the heart of today’s most important personal and social issues –stress, fear, relationships, addiction, meditation, and peace. His work is widely endorsed by doctors, business professionals, celebrities, and spiritual leaders of all denominations.


Keywords
freedomfearspiritualityawarenessreactionssorrow
