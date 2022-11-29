⚡️Footage from the Artyomovsk region from the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Ukrainian Military Scold Their Command and Say that Only 5 Soldiers Remained in the Ranks from the Platoon.

⚡️Footage from the Artyomovsk region from the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Ukrainian military scold their command and say that only 5 soldiers remained in the ranks from the platoon.
Earlier, the Kyiv and American media reported on the huge losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the battle for Artemovsk (Bakhmut), they reach 250 wounded per day, the number of those killed is classified.
