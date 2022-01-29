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General Flynn Warning 01.28.2022
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412 views • January 29, 2022
InfoWars.
General Flynn has stated that the probability of a false flag attack is imminent and this attack will be used as a means to try to implement martial law onto the country. The fake media is already speaking out saying that the United States should expect Russia to attack our power grid.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/UpPBl7H7boQo/
General Flynn has stated that the probability of a false flag attack is imminent and this attack will be used as a means to try to implement martial law onto the country. The fake media is already speaking out saying that the United States should expect Russia to attack our power grid.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/UpPBl7H7boQo/
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