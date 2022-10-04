HFI interviews Kimberly Reicks with iowamamabears.com

HFI interview with fellow mama bear Kimberly Reicks with iowamamabears.com We talked about how she fought her school after her daughter had reaffirmed staph infections on her face due to compulsory mask-wearing mandates. (Some adult content is discussed)
