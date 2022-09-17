X22 REPORT Ep. 2876b - DOJ, FBI Trapped, Stupid Move Next, Trump Ready to Play His Hand, PANIC In DC

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2876b - Sept 16, 2022

DOJ, FBI Trapped, Stupid Move Next, Trump Ready To Play His Hand, PANIC In DC

The DOJ,FBI are trapped, there is no escape Trump and the patriots have brought them down a certain path and they are exposed. Trump is getting ready to play his hand. There is panic in DC. The [DS] will have no choice but to push chaos and Trump and the patriots want them to do this to expose them all. National Guard has been activated in different states already. Durham is on the hunt and justice is coming.

