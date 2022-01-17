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Rattle the snake, Quicksand of evil, Fire, the Truth of Truth and Lies
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190 views • January 17, 2022
Prophetic Word, received on January the 16th 2022 around 10pm
This word is packed full of metaphors and not so easy to interpret.
Most about truth, lies, fire and deceptions.
What is Adonai gonna do with it?
Scripture for this prophecy:
2 Peter 3:7
Isaiah 5.20
John 8:44
John 14:6
Psalm 10:15
Matthew 7:24-27
Hebrews 13:80
Zechariah 12:3
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-01-16-the-truth-of-truth-and-lies/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
This word is packed full of metaphors and not so easy to interpret.
Most about truth, lies, fire and deceptions.
What is Adonai gonna do with it?
Scripture for this prophecy:
2 Peter 3:7
Isaiah 5.20
John 8:44
John 14:6
Psalm 10:15
Matthew 7:24-27
Hebrews 13:80
Zechariah 12:3
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-01-16-the-truth-of-truth-and-lies/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Keywords
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