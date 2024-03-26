30+ Years of Green Energy Development

Small part of a recent, 2023.11.29, Mike Adams interview with Peter Koenig, former World Bank staffer. According to Peter, total hydrocarbon energy use as a percentage of all energy used in '92 was 87%. Total hydrocarbon energy use 30+ years later was, drumroll please, 85%. Someone is lying to you...
