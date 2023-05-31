First Day of Vacation June 30 - July 1, 2019

Last year's memories would have been titled, "The year we bought the bus", this year will be known as "The year we went on a plane". Technically this is Willem's 19th trip on a plane, but since the first 16 were done before her was 10 months old, I can understand how has doesn't remember. Actually flights 17 and 18 were done in 2013 and he was only 3 and Laurens was 2, so neither one of them remember that. Willem did kind remember walking through an airport but he wouldn't have remembered the Montreal airport as he was only 2 months old in that one.





We arrived, got the rental car and then drove about an hour and a bit to get to Opa's house. Then we went shopping, this video gives you a look into our day.





Look out Netherlands, the Hagenaars Family has arrived!









Follow our Blog here www.hagenaars.com





and





Follow us on social media at:





Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public





