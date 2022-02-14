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How Long Do You Lose Your Driver's License If You're Convicted With DUI?
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21 views • February 14, 2022
Well, it depends according to Emilio De Simone; one of the best DUI attorneys in Denver. The amount of time that you lose your license is generally determined by the number of previous DUIs and whether or not you refuse the chemical test. Watch the video to learn more.
If you've been charged with the DUI, call us today to put the best DUI defense attorney on your side. Learn more here https://duilawfirmdenver.com/dui-denver/denver-license-reinstatement/
More updates at our Google business page https://dui-law-firm-denver.business.site/
If you've been charged with the DUI, call us today to put the best DUI defense attorney on your side. Learn more here https://duilawfirmdenver.com/dui-denver/denver-license-reinstatement/
More updates at our Google business page https://dui-law-firm-denver.business.site/
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