Matt Landman and Goodness over Darkness: Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

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Matthew is the creator of the movie Frankenskies, the podcast hub Actual Activists and EMF protective clothing company Spero Gear. In today's episode we discuss the movie "Everything Everywhere All at Once". We ask the questions of "who can you trust? How can we tell the difference between a real-life movement versus a psy op?" Matthew also gives us a few health tips on detoxing and healing mouth pains/cavities.