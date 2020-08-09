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Communist Tactics On Taking Down the United States and Filmed in 1969
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93 views • August 09, 2020
This video filmed in 1969 will shock you at how relevant and effectively exposes what certain groups are trying again to do. What you hear them say is what is happening now. It seems it's part of the Communist strategy to take down the United States.
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