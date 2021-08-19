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Father Fights For Son, Forced Gender Transformation by Mother Allowed by TX Judiciary, State Leaders
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45 views • August 19, 2021
Jeff Younger has a story that will make any father cringe, as his son has been legally kidnapped by a woman who's forcing that 9-year-old boy to transform into a girl, against the child's wishes.
The worst part - The Court and elected representatives are allowing it all to happen, and Governor Greg Abbott PERSONALLY knows this situation and has ALL THE POWER to make it right.
Call Governor Greg Abbott's office NOW! Phone: (512) 463-1828
https://rumble.com/vldct3-father-fights-for-son-forced-gender-transformation-allowed-by-tx-judiciary-.html
www.StewPeters.tv
The worst part - The Court and elected representatives are allowing it all to happen, and Governor Greg Abbott PERSONALLY knows this situation and has ALL THE POWER to make it right.
Call Governor Greg Abbott's office NOW! Phone: (512) 463-1828
https://rumble.com/vldct3-father-fights-for-son-forced-gender-transformation-allowed-by-tx-judiciary-.html
www.StewPeters.tv
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