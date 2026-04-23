Arming the Army of Believers Part 6

The source of power comes directly from what is within us. We are empowered by the divine Spirit that is joined to our Spirits and make us become one with God and his son.

That understanding has not been widespread and instead most people try to produce righteousness from obedience to The Law and failure is the result.

There is no demonstration of Kingdom living or Kingdom power as was demonstrated by Jesus and the apostles and converts after he left.

Something crept in and destroyed this knowledge - but praise the Lord it is being restored.

May our hearts absorb this truth and our lives express it.