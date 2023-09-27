⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (27 Sept 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(27 September 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces' units, avaation and artillery repelled ten attacks of AFU 54th, 93rd mechanised, 59th mechanised infantry, 79th air assault, and 5th assault brigades' assault groups near Spornoye, Kleshcheyevka, and Nevelskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 390 servicemen killed and wounded, four tanks, nine infantry fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, and two U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery systems.

▫️One ammunition depot of the AFU 31st Mechanised Brigade has been destroyed near Zarya (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian grouping of troops, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems have repelled one attack by the 71st Jaeger Brigade of the AFU close to Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In addition, AFU 47th, 117th mechanised brigades' clusters of manpower have been hit close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

▫️Over 60 Ukrainian personnel, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles have been eliminated.

▫️In the course of the counter-battery warfare, two U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery systems, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, as well as one Msta-B howitzer were destroyed.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces' units, supported by artillery, repelled one attack of the AFU 127th Territorial Defence Brigade assault group near Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️Ground-Attack Aviation and helicopters launched attacks at AFU 31st, 72nd mechanisedm 58th mechanised infantry, 79th air assault, and 38th marine brigades' clusters of manpower and hardware close to Staromayorskoye, Vladimirovka, Nikolskoye, Urozhaynoye, and Sladkoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were over 150 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, and three D-20 howitzers.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of coordinated actions by units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, helicopters, and artillery, two attacks by assault groups of the 5th National Guard Brigade's units and the 67th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been repelled close to Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️In addition, AFU 63rd and 67th mechanised brigades' clusters of manpower and hardware have been hit close to Torskoye and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 55 Ukrainian personnel, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles have been eliminated.

▫️In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one Msta-B and one D-30 howitzers were destroyed.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Forces' units, aviation and artillery launched attacks at AFU 25th airborne, 14th, 92nd mechanised brigades' manpower and hardware close to Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Ivanovka, Sinkovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

▫️Up to 15 Ukrainian personnel and two motor vehicles have been eliminated.

▫️One U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system and two Msta-B howitzers were destroyed.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were over 45 Ukrainian servicemen, three motor vehicles, and one U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system.

▫️One sabotage and reconnaissance group of the AFU has been destroyed near Olgovka (Kherson region).

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 108 areas.

▫️Command and observation posts of AFU 80th, 82nd air assault, 10th mountain assault, 118th mechanised brigades have been hit near Verbovoye, Rabotino, Chervony Yar (Zaporozhye region) and Karpovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The Russian anti-aircraft defence means have shot down eight U.S.-manufactured HIMARS projectiles.

▫️19 UAVs were eliminated close to Verkhnekamenka, Golikovo (Lugansk People's Republic), Zolotaryovka, Gorlovka, Kodema (Donetsk People's Republic), Ternovatoye, Vladimirovka (Zaporozhye region), Gladkovka (Kherson region), Zhovtnevoye (Kharkov region).

📊In total, 479 airplanes, 250 helicopters, 7,191 unmanned aerial vehicles, 438 air defence missile systems, 12,170 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,155 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,557 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 13,499 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.