Quotes from medical doctors in the 1800's about the harms from vaccination

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"Vaccination causes a vast amount of disease and suffering."
— J. R. Newton, MD, 1879
"I would rather be shot than have anyone of my family vaccinated."
— John Le Gay Brereton, MD, 1881
"I have seen incurably chronic disease the result of vaccination."
— John Le Gay Brereton, MD, 1881
"I have seen [people die] from vaccination."
— John Le Gay Brereton, MD, 1881
"I have seen more evils result from vaccination than I ever saw from smallpox."
— John Le Gay Brereton, MD, 1881
“I dissected more than a dozen children killed by vaccination. No smallpox ever left such hideous sores, clotted hearts, or rotting bodies as these little victims.”
William Hycheman, MD 1879
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Credit to Liz Churchill for posting this on X:
https://x.com/liz_churchill10/status/2040469543059939837
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Mirrored - Fat News
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