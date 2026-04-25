Quotes from medical doctors in the 1800's about the harms from vaccination

"Vaccination causes a vast amount of disease and suffering."

— J. R. Newton, MD, 1879

"I would rather be shot than have anyone of my family vaccinated."

— John Le Gay Brereton, MD, 1881

"I have seen incurably chronic disease the result of vaccination."

— John Le Gay Brereton, MD, 1881

"I have seen [people die] from vaccination."

— John Le Gay Brereton, MD, 1881

"I have seen more evils result from vaccination than I ever saw from smallpox."

— John Le Gay Brereton, MD, 1881

“I dissected more than a dozen children killed by vaccination. No smallpox ever left such hideous sores, clotted hearts, or rotting bodies as these little victims.”

William Hycheman, MD 1879

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Credit to Liz Churchill for posting this on X:

https://x.com/liz_churchill10/status/2040469543059939837

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Mirrored - Fat News

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