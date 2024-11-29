How to Get a Job!

Tuesday Night Live 26 November 2024





In this episode, I discuss living authentically amidst societal pressures, sharing a personal story about self-perception and the layers we conceal. The conversation shifts to Bitcoin, analyzing market trends and the complexities of cryptocurrency, while expressing skepticism about relying on historical patterns for predictions.





I critique gender roles in relationships, emphasizing the importance of mutual respect, and explore modern dating dynamics faced by ambitious women. The episode concludes with a focus on nurturing supportive connections and personal accountability, offering insights on navigating societal challenges and fostering growth.





