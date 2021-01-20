INAUGURATION SCAM - IT'S ALL A PRODUCTION! - GET READY! - TRUMP IS A COWARD & BIDEN IS A TYRANT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
Josh Sigurdson reports on the inauguration, a Hollywood production to give people hope in the same state that destroyed their lives. A production featuring young girls reciting poetry, young girls the same age as the ones Biden signed off on killing in the middle east. Young girls the same age that Biden sniffed and his son was caught in photos molesting.
All the while, we see Hollywood celebrities singing their songs of subservience and dumbed down audience members with muzzles nodding their head in support of the tyrannical model coming to a place near you soon.
It's a complete joke.
Meanwhile, Ross Ulbricht was not pardoned. Assange was not pardoned. Snowden was not pardoned. Trump is a coward and always has been. I warned about this the second he came down the escalator. But here we are. Years of people sitting on their hands and now we've got Biden who will continue the wars like any president and will continue to lockdown. Good luck.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
IN SUPPORT OF BRANDY VAUGHAN:
https://gogetfunding.com/in-honor-of-brandy-vaughan-learntherisk/
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2020