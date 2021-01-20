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INAUGURATION SCAM - IT'S ALL A PRODUCTION! - GET READY! - TRUMP IS A COWARD & BIDEN IS A TYRANT
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690 views • January 20, 2021
World Alternative Media


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Josh Sigurdson reports on the inauguration, a Hollywood production to give people hope in the same state that destroyed their lives. A production featuring young girls reciting poetry, young girls the same age as the ones Biden signed off on killing in the middle east. Young girls the same age that Biden sniffed and his son was caught in photos molesting.

All the while, we see Hollywood celebrities singing their songs of subservience and dumbed down audience members with muzzles nodding their head in support of the tyrannical model coming to a place near you soon.

It's a complete joke.

Meanwhile, Ross Ulbricht was not pardoned. Assange was not pardoned. Snowden was not pardoned. Trump is a coward and always has been. I warned about this the second he came down the escalator. But here we are. Years of people sitting on their hands and now we've got Biden who will continue the wars like any president and will continue to lockdown. Good luck.

Stay tuned for more from WAM!

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2020
Keywords
trumpassangesnowdenbidentyrantcowardworld alternative mediainauguration scamulbricht
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