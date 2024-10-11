Russia and Ukraine continue exchanging massive strikes both on the frontlines and in the rear areas. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have no means to attack Russian rear facilities. That is why all Ukrainian attacks are only possible thanks to close support by the NATO military, including military reconnaissance.

On the night of October 10, another massive wave of Ukrainian drone strikes targeted Russian territory on a wide front. In total, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the interception of 92 enemy UAVs. The main targets were probably the southern Russian regions. Most Ukrainian drones, 47 UAVs, were destroyed in the Krasnodar region, and nine more units were destroyed in the Rostov region. 15 drones were destroyed over the Sea of Azov and two more in Crimea.

As a result of the attack, a large fire broke out near the town of Maykop in Adygeya. According to local reports, Ukrainian drones struck the local military airfield located on the northwestern outskirts of the town.

On the evening of October 9, Ukrainian drones struck military warehouses in the area of the town of Eysk in the Krasnodar Krai. A large fire with secondary detonation broke out in the area.

This was the second massive attack of Ukrainian UAVs in Russian rear regions in two days. On the night of October 9, Russian air defense forcesshot down 47 UkrainianUAVsover5regions,halfofthemtargeted the Bryanskregion. Ukrainiankamikazedronesattacked the arsenal of the MainRocket and ArtilleryDirectorate of the Russian Ministry of Defensenear the city of Karachev. Someof thembroke through Russian air defenses andstruck openlystoredammunition in thewarehouse,whichledto a large-scaledetonationandfire.

In their turn, Russian drones and missiles are also pounding Ukrainian rear facilities.

Russian missiles are pounding the ports in the southern Odessa region almost daily. On the evening of October 9, Russian Iskander ballistic missiles struck the ship Shui Spirit that was navigating under the flag of Panama. It was unloading military cargo from NATO transferred through Romania. Weapons for air defense systems, several fuel tanks, tanker trucks, engineering equipment and a marine guard boat were destroyed as a result of the attack.

A Russian Kh-31P anti-radar missile also struck the positions of the Ukrainian electronic reconnaissance unit on the outskirts of Odessa.

At night, two waves of Russian strikes were recorded in Krivy Rih. At least eight Russian drones struck a gas processing plant in the Poltava region. Locomotive repair plant came under attack in the Mykolaiv region.

Since September, night strikes by Russian Geran kamikaze UAVs have switched to a daily mode, which signals a multiple increase in the production of Russian kamikaze drones.

Mirrored - South Front





