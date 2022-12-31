4 Alternative vs. Conventional medicine

How many hours of "Nutritional Education" do you think a medical student ACTUALLY gets in their schooling?

Are they really taught about health?... Or is it mostly just how to prescribe drugs?

In this episode, you'll hear from Dr. Charles Penick, a Medical Doctor who graduated med school, but then continued his education to pursue the exact opposite of conventional care. If you've ever wondered how wholistic (or "functional") medicine compares to conventional mainstream practices, get ready because you're about to gain some valuable insight, in this episode. Dr. Penick provides a clear distinction of how the paradigms and approaches differ.

After listening to our interview, I think you'll understand why Dr. Penick chose to pivot in his career path. You may even consider wholistic health approaches for yourself. Most people would love a more natural approach with their health ailments. But what does that really look like? And could it help you? You're about to find out... Dr. Charles Penick, MD, is an integrative board-certified Family Medicine physician passionate about setting the trajectory for a strong and healthy life while promoting true vitality for each family member. In addition to the knowledge and experience derived from obtaining his medical degree, Dr. Charles is well versed in nutritional health, detoxification, medical fitness, and health optimization, utilizing some of the latest scientific technologies and breakthroughs.

Follow Dr. Penick and the Health Haven office on Instagram.

Health Heaven website: https://www.healthhavenmd.com

SUBSCRIBE to the "Know Better | Do Better" Podcast newsletter for upcoming guest notifications and special info you can only get as a subsciber.

Connect with Autumn on:

Instagram: bit.ly/3TC5dgr

Facebook: bit.ly/3O7NnAs

TikTok: bit.ly/3O9xMR7