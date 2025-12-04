US Sex Trafficking Doubles to The Highest Ever

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Human trafficking and modern slavery comprise a $246 billion-a-year industry, or 0.26 percent of the world’s gross domestic product and nearly $50 billion more than the combined profits of Big Oil. That breaks down to about $170 billion from sexual exploitation and about $76 billion from forced labor.