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(ανανεωμένο) ΣΥΣΧΕΤΙΣΜΟΙ CERN ΚΑΙ ΣΗΡΑΓΓΑΣ GOTTHARD, ΜΕ ΟΣΑ ΖΟΥΜΕ ΣΗΜΕΡΑ..
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963 views • January 09, 2022
Το είχα ανεβάσει στο ΥΤ το 2016.. ας υπάρχει και εδώ καθότι
δεν ξέρω πότε θα λογοκριθεί "δημοκρατικά" και αυτό
Παλιό θέμα θα μου πείτε, αλλά και σύγχρονο συνάμα μπροστά
στην εμφανή ανάγκη τους να εντυπώσουν στο υποσυνείδητό μας
τη σκοτεινιά και τη σατανοπληξία που αυτοί έχουν κάνει θρησκεία τους.
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/ArelaIdeo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vasoula2908a/
το κανάλι μου στο Rumble https://rumble.com/user/vasoula2908
Τα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=345677#p345677
δεν ξέρω πότε θα λογοκριθεί "δημοκρατικά" και αυτό
Παλιό θέμα θα μου πείτε, αλλά και σύγχρονο συνάμα μπροστά
στην εμφανή ανάγκη τους να εντυπώσουν στο υποσυνείδητό μας
τη σκοτεινιά και τη σατανοπληξία που αυτοί έχουν κάνει θρησκεία τους.
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/ArelaIdeo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vasoula2908a/
το κανάλι μου στο Rumble https://rumble.com/user/vasoula2908
Τα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=345677#p345677
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