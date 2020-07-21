Did Trump Put Chris Wallace In His Place?

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Everybody is talking about yesterday's Chris Wallace interview with President Trump. Many in the mainstream media are praising Wallace's forceful, even combative tone. And Fox News did "real time" fact checking of Trump's claims. But beyond the blows exchanged, is Trump starting to understand how his opponents are using Covid as a tool of political warfare? Plus in today's program: even with his wings clipped, Anthony Fauci is still spouting off in the media - did New York really do the best of any state on Covid? Plus more Covid updates - has the Sun Belt spike burned itself out?