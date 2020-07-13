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America's Local News Propaganda Machine Exposed - "Extremely Dangerous To Our Democracy" Script
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38 views • July 13, 2020
Watch an incredible compilation of the American establishment's propaganda machine at work as four supposedly separate media corporations (ABC/CBS/FOX/NBC) repeat the EXACT SAME scripted lies and talking points to local news viewers across the United States.
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