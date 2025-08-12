BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Slaughter Houses: Behind Closed Doors – What Really Happens w/ Investigative Journalist Gail Eisnitz
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
178 views • 1 day ago

Investigative journalist Gail Eisnitz joins the program to expose the hidden reality inside America’s slaughterhouses. What she reveals is far darker and more disturbing than most could imagine. Beyond the unspeakable cruelty to animals, the process itself is flooding the human food supply with stress hormones and other harmful biochemicals — substances we are unknowingly consuming with every bite.

-

This is more than an animal welfare issue — it’s a human health crisis and a moral reckoning. For too long, we’ve walked through life unconscious of the systems that shape our food, our bodies, and our ethics. That time is over.

-

You can learn more or purchase her book at https://GailEisnitz.com

