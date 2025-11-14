⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Reports on the progress of the Special Military Operation (8–14 November 2025) - Mod clips, Text only

(even with my abbreviations, text wouldn't fit, so I will have to place it at the top of my next video)

Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of the SMO (8–14 Nov 2025)

❗️In response to attacks launched by UKR against civilian objects on the territory of Russia, the Armed Forces of the RU FED deliv'd a massive strike with long-range air-, ground-, & sea-based HP weapons including Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles & attack UAVs against the UKR defence ind & energy facils that support the AFU.

💥 AFs of the RU FED deliv'd 1 massive & 5 group strikes, as a result of which enterprises of UKR defence ind & facils of power & gas infrastructure that support AFU were hit as well as the transport infrast used for AFU, milit airfields, attack UAV storage & launch areas, & temp deploy areas of UKR troops, nationalists, & foreign mercs.

📍 Sever Group of Forces improved tactical situation. RU troops hit manpower & hardware of 1 heavy mech'd brig, 4 mech'd brigs, 1 jaeger brig, 1 air assault brig, 1 assault reg't of the AFU, & 2 territ'l defence brigs in Sumy reg.

🚩 Kharkov direct, Group's units liberated Sinelnikovo (Kharkov reg). RU troops inflicted fire damage on 1 moto'd infantry brig & 1 territorial defence brig.

▪️ Sever GOFs area, enemy losses >960 troops, 3 tanks, 6 arm'd fight vehics, 70 mtr vehics & 14 field artill guns. Also, 3 electc warfare stations, 3 radar stations, 8 ammo depots, & 37 materiel depots, neutralised.

💥 Zapad GOFs' inflicted damage on 1 tank brig, 3 mech'd brigs, 1 assault brig of the AFU, 1 terri'l def brig, & 2 Natl Guard brigs.

➡️ Assault detachts of the 6th Army cont'd to launch attacks on encircled group of the AFU near Kupyansk (Kharkov reg).

➡️ During day, 3 counter-attacks launched by 1st Natl Guard Brig &15th Natl Guard Brig units were thwarted near Nechvolodovka & Petrovka (Kharkov reg). UKR troops goal was to break through to Oskol River to restore destroyed crossing & deblock enemy encircled group. In addition, 15 troops & 7 arm'd fight vehics, neutralised.

▪️ Near Kupyansk (Kharkov reg), enemy losses > 365 troops, 25 arm'd fight vehics including 2 M113 arm'd persl carriers, 3 US made HMMWV arm'd vehics, 1 CA-made Senator arm'd vehic, 42 mtr vehics, 4 artill guns including 3 US made 155-mm Paladin SP'd artill systs & 6 mortars.

▪️ Zapad GOFs, > 1,530 troops, 35 arm'd fight vehics, 146 motor vehics, & 6 field artill guns, neutralised. Also, 21 ammo depots & 65 electrc warfare & counter-battery stations were hit.

📍 Yug GOFs more lines & positions. RU troops inflicted fire damage on manpower & hardware of 4 mech'd brigs, 2 motor'd infantry brigs, 1 airmobile brig, 1 assault brig, 1 mtn-assault brig of the AFU, 1 marine brig, 2 territ'l defence brigs, & 1 Natl Guard brig.

▪️ Enemy losses > 815 troops, 6 tanks, & 19 arm'd fight vehics, neutralised. Also, 11 field artill guns, 109 mtr vehics, 11 electc warfare stations, & 21 ammo, fuel, & matl depots, neutralised.

📍 Tsentr GOFs improved front line. RU troops delivered strikes on 6 mech'd brigs, 1 assault brig, 1 moto'd infantry brig, 4 air assault brigs, 3 jaeger brigs, 1 airborne brig, 1 airmobile brig, 4 assault regis of the AFU, 4 marine brigs, 1 territ'l def brig, & 4 Natl Guard brigs.

💥 Near Krasnoarmeysk (DPR), assault detachs of the 2nd Army cont'd to attack encircled enemy group in the W part of city, in NW & E quarters of Central Dist & in the W'n indus'l area.

➡️ Also, 7 attacks of 32nd Mech'd Brig, the 425th Skala Assault Reg't, & 1st Assault Reg't of the AFU were repelled from Grishino (DPR). UKR troops tried unblock their encircled group.

🚩 RU troops completed mopping Rog (DPR) from the AFU. During week, the AFs of the RU FED liberated Sukhoy Yar & Gnatovka (DPR).

➡️ 51st Army's 5th Motor'd Rifle Brig units liberated 49 bldgs in Dimitrov (DPR) & cont offensive actions in Vostochny dist & in S part of the city & in direction of Zapadny dist.

▪️ > 1,670 troops, 3 tanks, 34 arm'd fight vehics, 31 motor vehics, & 6 field artill guns were neutrz'd near Krasnoarmeysk & Dimitrov (DPR).

▪️ AFU losses, Tsentr GOFs area, > 3,360 troops, 3 tanks, 45 arm'd fight vehics, 43 mtr vehics, 11 field artill guns & 3 electrc warfare stations.

🚩 Vostok GOFs units cont'd advance into enemy defences & completed liberation of Orestopol (Dnepropetrovsk reg). Also, Danilovka, Volchye (Dnepropetrovsk reg), Novouspenovskoye, Novoye, Sladkoye, & Rybnoye (Zaporozhye reg) were liberated.

💥 RU troops hit manpower & hardware of 3 mech'd brigs, 1 assault brig, 3 assault regis of the AFU, & 2 terri'l defence brigs.

▪️ Total, AFU losses up to 1,665 troops, 11 arm'd fight vehics, & 81 motor vehics. Also, 9 field artill guns, neutralised.

💥 Dnepr GOFs units inflicted damage on 2 mech'd brigs, 1 mtn assault brig, 2 coastal defence brigs of the AFU, & 1 territorial defence brig.

▪️ AFU losses up to 495 troops, 3 arm'd fight vehics, 82 motor vehics, & 2 field artill guns. Also, 40 electrc warfare & recon stations, 24 ammo & matl depots, neutralised.







