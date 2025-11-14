⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Reports on the progress of the Special Military Operation (8–14 November 2025) - Mod clips, Text only

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(even with my abbreviations, text wouldn't fit, so I will have to place it at the top of my next video)
Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of the SMO (8–14 Nov 2025)
❗️In response to attacks launched by UKR against civilian objects on the territory of Russia, the Armed Forces of the RU FED deliv'd a massive strike with long-range air-, ground-, & sea-based HP weapons including Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles & attack UAVs against the UKR defence ind & energy facils that support the AFU.
💥 AFs of the RU FED deliv'd 1 massive & 5 group strikes, as a result of which enterprises of UKR defence ind & facils of power & gas infrastructure that support AFU were hit as well as the transport infrast used for AFU, milit airfields, attack UAV storage & launch areas, & temp deploy areas of UKR troops, nationalists, & foreign mercs.
📍 Sever Group of Forces improved tactical situation. RU troops hit manpower & hardware of 1 heavy mech'd brig, 4 mech'd brigs, 1 jaeger brig, 1 air assault brig, 1 assault reg't of the AFU, & 2 territ'l defence brigs in Sumy reg.
🚩 Kharkov direct, Group's units liberated Sinelnikovo (Kharkov reg). RU troops inflicted fire damage on 1 moto'd infantry brig & 1 territorial defence brig.
▪️ Sever GOFs area, enemy losses >960 troops, 3 tanks, 6 arm'd fight vehics, 70 mtr vehics & 14 field artill guns. Also, 3 electc warfare stations, 3 radar stations, 8 ammo depots, & 37 materiel depots, neutralised.
💥 Zapad GOFs' inflicted damage on 1 tank brig, 3 mech'd brigs, 1 assault brig of the AFU, 1 terri'l def brig, & 2 Natl Guard brigs.
➡️ Assault detachts of the 6th Army cont'd to launch attacks on encircled group of the AFU near Kupyansk (Kharkov reg).
➡️ During day, 3 counter-attacks launched by 1st Natl Guard Brig &15th Natl Guard Brig units were thwarted near Nechvolodovka & Petrovka (Kharkov reg). UKR troops goal was to break through to Oskol River to restore destroyed crossing & deblock enemy encircled group. In addition, 15 troops & 7 arm'd fight vehics, neutralised.
▪️ Near Kupyansk (Kharkov reg), enemy losses > 365 troops, 25 arm'd fight vehics including 2 M113 arm'd persl carriers, 3 US made HMMWV arm'd vehics, 1 CA-made Senator arm'd vehic, 42 mtr vehics, 4 artill guns including 3 US made 155-mm Paladin SP'd artill systs & 6 mortars.
▪️ Zapad GOFs, > 1,530 troops, 35 arm'd fight vehics, 146 motor vehics, & 6 field artill guns, neutralised. Also, 21 ammo depots & 65 electrc warfare & counter-battery stations were hit.
📍 Yug GOFs more lines & positions. RU troops inflicted fire damage on manpower & hardware of 4 mech'd brigs, 2 motor'd infantry brigs, 1 airmobile brig, 1 assault brig, 1 mtn-assault brig of the AFU, 1 marine brig, 2 territ'l defence brigs, & 1 Natl Guard brig.
▪️ Enemy losses > 815 troops, 6 tanks, & 19 arm'd fight vehics, neutralised. Also, 11 field artill guns, 109 mtr vehics, 11 electc warfare stations, & 21 ammo, fuel, & matl depots, neutralised.
📍 Tsentr GOFs improved front line. RU troops delivered strikes on 6 mech'd brigs, 1 assault brig, 1 moto'd infantry brig, 4 air assault brigs, 3 jaeger brigs, 1 airborne brig, 1 airmobile brig, 4 assault regis of the AFU, 4 marine brigs, 1 territ'l def brig, & 4 Natl Guard brigs.
💥 Near Krasnoarmeysk (DPR), assault detachs of the 2nd Army cont'd to attack encircled enemy group in the W part of city, in NW & E quarters of Central Dist & in the W'n indus'l area.
➡️ Also, 7 attacks of 32nd Mech'd Brig, the 425th Skala Assault Reg't, & 1st Assault Reg't of the AFU were repelled from Grishino (DPR). UKR troops tried unblock their encircled group.
🚩 RU troops completed mopping Rog (DPR) from the AFU. During week, the AFs of the RU FED liberated Sukhoy Yar & Gnatovka (DPR).
➡️ 51st Army's 5th Motor'd Rifle Brig units liberated 49 bldgs in Dimitrov (DPR) & cont offensive actions in Vostochny dist & in S part of the city & in direction of Zapadny dist.
▪️ > 1,670 troops, 3 tanks, 34 arm'd fight vehics, 31 motor vehics, & 6 field artill guns were neutrz'd near Krasnoarmeysk & Dimitrov (DPR).
▪️ AFU losses, Tsentr GOFs area, > 3,360 troops, 3 tanks, 45 arm'd fight vehics, 43 mtr vehics, 11 field artill guns & 3 electrc warfare stations.
🚩 Vostok GOFs units cont'd advance into enemy defences & completed liberation of Orestopol (Dnepropetrovsk reg). Also, Danilovka, Volchye (Dnepropetrovsk reg), Novouspenovskoye, Novoye, Sladkoye, & Rybnoye (Zaporozhye reg) were liberated.
💥 RU troops hit manpower & hardware of 3 mech'd brigs, 1 assault brig, 3 assault regis of the AFU, & 2 terri'l defence brigs.
▪️ Total, AFU losses up to 1,665 troops, 11 arm'd fight vehics, & 81 motor vehics. Also, 9 field artill guns, neutralised.
💥 Dnepr GOFs units inflicted damage on 2 mech'd brigs, 1 mtn assault brig, 2 coastal defence brigs of the AFU, & 1 territorial defence brig.
▪️ AFU losses up to 495 troops, 3 arm'd fight vehics, 82 motor vehics, & 2 field artill guns. Also, 40 electrc warfare & recon stations, 24 ammo & matl depots, neutralised.