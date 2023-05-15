Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr Pecks TV - 05-15-23 - You Need to Join This Class
7 views
channel image
Dr Pecks TV
Published 16 hours ago |

Dr Pecks TV Class is for wives and mothers to help them use the Bible every time they express bad behavior, which is a sin, and once mastered, you can then teach your children to be overcomers too. Everyone can use an ‘Attitude Adjustment’. Over the course of a year. Hundreds of Bible verses will be presented organized according to 52 common types of misbehaviors, sins, along with ways to correct these behaviors, repent, optional responses, numerous parenting ideas, memory verses and suggestions.

Keywords
sinatitude adjustmentmemory versesmidbehaviourclasses in righteousness

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket