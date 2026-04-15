EMERALD RING — ONE OF A KIND

There is no other like it in the world. This natural emerald set in silver is a single piece. Once it's gone, it won't come back.





🔍 In Biological Decoding, emerald resonates with:





• Unhealed heart wounds

• Difficulty trusting after betrayal

• Need for self-love and inner fidelity





🌿 Wearing it is not just beauty. It's a daily reminder that your heart deserves peace — starting with the peace you give yourself.





⚠️ ONLY ONE AVAILABLE





🛒 Get it here: https://bit.ly/ElUniversoDeIsis









💬 Does this stone speak to you? Write "MINE" in the comments. The first person to do so will receive a DM with more photos.