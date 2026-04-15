EMERALD RING — ONE OF A KIND

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There is no other like it in the world. This natural emerald set in silver is a single piece. Once it's gone, it won't come back.
🔍 In Biological Decoding, emerald resonates with:
• Unhealed heart wounds
• Difficulty trusting after betrayal
• Need for self-love and inner fidelity
🌿 Wearing it is not just beauty. It's a daily reminder that your heart deserves peace — starting with the peace you give yourself.
⚠️ ONLY ONE AVAILABLE
🛒 Get it here: https://bit.ly/ElUniversoDeIsis
💬 Does this stone speak to you? Write "MINE" in the comments. The first person to do so will receive a DM with more photos.