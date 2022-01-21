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Author Missy Maxwell-Worton Describes Her Heart-Pounding Adoption Experience
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11 views • January 21, 2022
When speaker and coach Missy Maxwell-Worton received an email from a neighbor asking for someone to host a child, she quickly replied. Missy soon realized that this was not a request to house a kid for a couple of weeks, but it was an opportunity to adopt a child from overseas - forever. After praying with her husband Mark and asking her two biological children their thoughts, the Worton family set on a journey to adopt their son and daughter from Ethiopia. Their dangerous journey involved exposing a nation-wide adoption scandal, fears of being thrown in prison due to false accusations, and fighting to rescue their daughter through Hurricane Sandy. Her book Don’t Mess With This Mama: Risking It All to Rescue Our Daughter will have you on the edge of your seat and possibly even adopting a child.


TAKEAWAYS

Great guidance on adopting after having biological children

The options and process of an international adoption

Each adoption process is a unique experience & has its own hurdles

Overcoming fear and finding the courage to adopt will change your life


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Keywords
abortionadoptionethiopiatina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showmissy maxwell-wortoninternational adoption
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