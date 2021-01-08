© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TRUMP SAYS " I'd Like To Lose Everything For A Period of Time To See Who Is Loyal."
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
747 views • January 08, 2021
IS THIS WHAT TRUMP JUST DID WITH THE ELECTION???....An old interview with Trump who says in his first book, he wants to lose everything for a time to see who is loyal and who is not.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.