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Free Summary: How Cooking Made Us Human by Richard Wrangham
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Could the control of fire be what made us human?
“Survival manuals tell us that if we are lost in the wild, one of our first actions should be to make a fire. In addition to warmth and light, fire gives us hot food, safe water, dry clothes, protection from dangerous animals, a signal to friends, and even a sense of inner comfort. In modern society, fire might be hidden from our view, tidied away in the basement boiler, trapped in the engine block of a car, or confined in the power station that drives the electrical grid, but we still completely depend on it.”
Listen to a reading of the highlights of Richard Wrangham's “Catching Fire: How Cooking Made Us Human”
Pick up your copy here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/0465020410
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“Survival manuals tell us that if we are lost in the wild, one of our first actions should be to make a fire. In addition to warmth and light, fire gives us hot food, safe water, dry clothes, protection from dangerous animals, a signal to friends, and even a sense of inner comfort. In modern society, fire might be hidden from our view, tidied away in the basement boiler, trapped in the engine block of a car, or confined in the power station that drives the electrical grid, but we still completely depend on it.”
Listen to a reading of the highlights of Richard Wrangham's “Catching Fire: How Cooking Made Us Human”
Pick up your copy here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/0465020410
SUBSCRIBE and FOLLOW BooksInBrief on:
YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/bibyoutube
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/bibbrighteon
BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/bibbitchute
LBRY: https://tinyurl.com/biblbry
DOWNLOAD MP3s here:
Google Drive: https://tinyurl.com/bibmp3
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