Interview with cardiologist Thomas Levy



stkirsch

We discuss his article: http://orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v19n01.shtml

Basically, the vaccines are causing heart injury in at least 2.8% of people who get the shot. So 7M Americans now have hearts damaged by the COVID vaccine. He admits the number could be over 100M. The fact that the FAA *quietly* changed the EKG parameters for pilots suggests that the vaccine is causing a huge number of pilots to fail their screening. This is a tacit admission of a huge problem.

He can be found at https://www.peakenergy.com