[May 23, 2018] TFR - 123 - Revolutionary Radio with Zen Garcia: Longinus And The Thracian Chonicles
Rob Skiba
In this broadcast, I interviewed Zen Gacia about the Thracian Chronicles and the book of Longinus. Of course, as usual, our conversation went in many different directions also discussing a wide range of topics along the way.


