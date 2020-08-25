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Ben Swann w/ Creator of 'Plandemic' Movie Series Mikki Willis: True History of the Gates Foundation and Vaccine Injuries in India and Africa Scrubbed From Internet
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213 views • August 25, 2020
Mirrored from Ben Swann https://youtu.be/hInZsF_Fze0
Exclusive: History of the Gates Foundation and Vaccine Injuries in India and Africa. Has the history of the Gates Foundation and reported vaccine injuries in India and across Africa been scrubbed from the internet? Find more of Ben Swann's work at https://ISE.Media
Exclusive: History of the Gates Foundation and Vaccine Injuries in India and Africa. Has the history of the Gates Foundation and reported vaccine injuries in India and across Africa been scrubbed from the internet? Find more of Ben Swann's work at https://ISE.Media
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