The Great Deception Behind Modern Science, an interview with Lauren Witzke

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Has science become purely about discovery, or has ideology influenced the conversation? This discussion examines skepticism, archaeological evidence, and why some believe important historical discoveries deserve greater scientific attention and open investigation.
#Science #History #NoahsArk #Archaeology #Discovery #Faith #CriticalThinking #Truth
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