Covid vaccines were designed to cause permanent injury and death, says Mike Yeadon, PhD

“About the [COVID] vaccines… I am sure… [the vaccines] were designed, intentionally, to harm, maim [to permanently injure], and kill, and to reduce human fertility.” “Second point: We’ve all been lied to from the very beginning.” “There was never a pandemic.” “There was never a public health emergency.”
Mike Yeadon, PhD, former Vice President at Pfizer, and former Chief Scientist at Pfizer, speaking on 20 Oct 2023 is posted here:
https://rumble.com/v3qsoaj-excess-deaths-in-the-uk-speeches-after-the-debate-20th-october-2023.html
