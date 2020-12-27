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Film d'animation | Le petit soldat : de Jacques Prévert, Paul Grimault et Joseph Kosma
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10 views • December 27, 2020
D'après le conte "Le Vaillant soldat de plomb" de Hans Christian Andersen.
Dans un magasin de jouets, un petit soldat est amoureux d'une poupée.
Réalisateur : Paul Grimault • d'après l'oeuvre originale : Hans Christian Andersen : "Le Soldat de plomb" • Adaptateurs : Paul Grimault, Jacques Prévert • Compositeur de la musique originale : Joseph Kosma • Animateurs : Granger, Gabriel Allignet, Georges Juillet, Jean Vimenet, Henri Lacam • Société de production : Les Gémeaux (Paris) • 1947 • Durée 10 minutes 27 secondes.
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Dans un magasin de jouets, un petit soldat est amoureux d'une poupée.
Réalisateur : Paul Grimault • d'après l'oeuvre originale : Hans Christian Andersen : "Le Soldat de plomb" • Adaptateurs : Paul Grimault, Jacques Prévert • Compositeur de la musique originale : Joseph Kosma • Animateurs : Granger, Gabriel Allignet, Georges Juillet, Jean Vimenet, Henri Lacam • Société de production : Les Gémeaux (Paris) • 1947 • Durée 10 minutes 27 secondes.
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
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