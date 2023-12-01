Greg Mannarino: Banking Crisis, Gold Highs, Dow vs Gold 11 Ratio

In it to Win it
Nov 30, 2023
Gregory Mannarino The Robin Hood of Wall Street comes back on the show to give us the latest with the Banking Crisis. The Banks are highly levered in their exposure to the Commercial Real Estate Market. Expect more bank failures. Greg lays out the Debt Market, and how risky the Stock Market is right now. Check out his Risk Indicator here: https://traderschoice.net/about-traders-choice/
We pull up the charts, and take a look at gold flirting with all time highs. Then we look at the Dow Jones vs Gold, and Greg gives his case for that ratio returning 1 to 1. For perspective, right now it's 17 to 1 (17 ounces of Gold for 1 share of the DJI). We also pull up the charts on Crude Oil, and the Platinum to Gold ratio. Thank you for watching! Support the show and hit the like button. Join In it to Win it by subscribing and hitting the bell notification icon to be notified of future episodes. Welcome to the hive!
Greg's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@GregoryMannarino/videos
Greg's Website: https://traderschoice.net/
Connect with us on Social Media!
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevebarton101
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stevebarton...
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-bar...
Website: https://www.stevebartonmoney.com/
Email: [email protected]
Chapters
00:00 Banking Crisis
5:28 Commercial Real Estate Market
8:00 Debt Market
11:26 MMRI - Market Risk
14:30 Gold Chart
17:50 DJI - Gold Ratio
21:30 Debt and 10 Year Bond
25:35 Crude Oil
30:40 Platinum - Gold Ratio
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UCfjowK3RRM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.