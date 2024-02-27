Create New Account
Can We Progress in the Spirit World Without Returning to Earth? When Is It Possible to Return? Summary of Why Do So Many People on Earth Believe in Reincarnation?
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Full Original:

https://youtu.be/L6vlOrlM99Q

20120129 The Human Soul - Spirit Influence & Reincarnation S1P2


Cut:

13m58s - 27m12s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************



“WHETHER YOU ARE A SPIRIT OR A PERSON ON EARTH, YOU CAN PROGRESS IN THE SPIRIT WORLD WITHOUTH RETURNING TO EARTH.”

@ 13m58s


Keywords
spiritualitysimplepast life regressiondeja vudivine love pathsoul conditionold soulssoul healingreincarnated jesusfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of goddo we have to reincarnatespheres and dimensionsi want to know everythingsoul condition and afterlifepast lives memoriesnatural abilitiesidea of karmaexplanation of painconnections we dont understandpersonality switches

