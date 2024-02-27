Can We Progress in the Spirit World Without Returning to Earth? When Is It Possible to Return? Summary of Why Do So Many People on Earth Believe in Reincarnation?

Full Original:
20120129 The Human Soul - Spirit Influence & Reincarnation S1P2
Cut:
13m58s - 27m12s
Website:
*******************
“WHETHER YOU ARE A SPIRIT OR A PERSON ON EARTH, YOU CAN PROGRESS IN THE SPIRIT WORLD WITHOUTH RETURNING TO EARTH.”
@ 13m58s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.