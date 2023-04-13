RFK Jr. Speaks at Hillsdale College Freedom Library, March 5, 2023

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"Anthony Fauci and the Public Health Establishment"
Even with his vaccine damaged voice RFK Jr. is great speaker. He drops some truth bombs here. [Source]
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