P.1 My dreaded hair wash day: WARNING: If you are a red-blooded 80+year-old woman, watch your blood pressure level MVI_3563-4merged
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 20 hours ago

(Note: there is a brief unintended low view of my torso in this several part set, however, upon review, nothing that would even raise an eyebrow these days was revealed.) The dreaded hair wash day! It is an effort and a half, plus more. At least the long intervals ensure that my hair marinates in its natural oils, which, I have read, is not a bad thing, in fact, a good thing. Some will differ, no doubt. I wish you all a good hair day, and, cryptically, also those who have lost their hair.

Keywords
gardenlifeculturehomehairshampoosilicaconditionerlong haircrew cutshaved headpony tailboar bristle brushhair tangleshair knots

