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New Book: The Mystical Love of God: Video Discussion Remarks
The FalkenBrown Show
The FalkenBrown Show
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with Peter Falkenberg Brown

On April 7th, some good friends of mine invited me to come on a video call with a group of their friends, who were all studying the mystical path. I was asked to speak about my newly published book:

The Mystical Love of God:
Divine Writing Messages from the God Who Is Always with Us

I was grateful for the opportunity, and present to you here the sections of the zoom call in which I offered my remarks and answered some questions.

The book is available in hardcover and paperback.

You can find the book at

https://mysticalloveofgod.com

with a link to an Amazon purchase page.

You can also email me at
[email protected].
to inquire about doing interviews about the book.

https://peterfalkenbergbrown.com
Keywords
godheavenlovespiritualityreligionmysticismchristian lifethe love of godspiritual life
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