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New Book: The Mystical Love of God: Video Discussion Remarks
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with Peter Falkenberg Brown
On April 7th, some good friends of mine invited me to come on a video call with a group of their friends, who were all studying the mystical path. I was asked to speak about my newly published book:
The Mystical Love of God:
Divine Writing Messages from the God Who Is Always with Us
I was grateful for the opportunity, and present to you here the sections of the zoom call in which I offered my remarks and answered some questions.
The book is available in hardcover and paperback.
You can find the book at
https://mysticalloveofgod.com
with a link to an Amazon purchase page.
You can also email me at
[email protected].
to inquire about doing interviews about the book.
https://peterfalkenbergbrown.com
On April 7th, some good friends of mine invited me to come on a video call with a group of their friends, who were all studying the mystical path. I was asked to speak about my newly published book:
The Mystical Love of God:
Divine Writing Messages from the God Who Is Always with Us
I was grateful for the opportunity, and present to you here the sections of the zoom call in which I offered my remarks and answered some questions.
The book is available in hardcover and paperback.
You can find the book at
https://mysticalloveofgod.com
with a link to an Amazon purchase page.
You can also email me at
[email protected].
to inquire about doing interviews about the book.
https://peterfalkenbergbrown.com
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