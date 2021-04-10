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FRIDAY - APRIL 09, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM https://vimeo.com/event/706533 6PM https://vimeo.com/event/706574
EP 2402-6PM MAOIST BIDEN MOVES TOWARDS PACKING THE SUPREME COURT
President Joe Biden on Friday named a panel to study reforms to the U.S. Supreme Court, such as adding justices or instituting term limits, fulfilling a campaign vow as progressives push to add more liberals to the conservative-leaning court. Liberal activists have been urging an expansion of the Supreme Court to offset the 6-3 conservative majority created by three appointments by former President Donald Trump. The court’s tilt to the right has opened the possibility it could overturn the constitutional right to abortion and roll back gay rights, though so far the justices have moved slowly on those issues. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17379
Special Guest: Barbara Loe Fisher is co-founder and president of the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC), a non-profit charity she founded with parents of vaccine injured children in 1982 to prevent vaccine injuries and deaths through public education. For the past four decades, she has led a national, grassroots movement and public information campaign to institute vaccine safety and informed consent protections in public health policies and laws. She has researched, analyzed and publicly articulated the science, policy, law, ethics and politics of vaccination to become one of the world’s leading non-medical, consumer advocacy experts on vaccination and human rights.
https://nvicadvocacy.org/members/Home.aspx https://www.nvic.org/ https://thevaccinereaction.org/
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