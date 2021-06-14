Another Arkancide? Alabama News Anchor Who Broke Clinton Lynch Meeting Story, Dead of an Apparent Suicide

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Alabama News Anchor Who Broke Clinton Lynch Meeting Story, Dead of an Apparent Suicide:
https://resistthemainstream.org/alabama-news-anchor-who-broke-clinton-lynch-meeting-story-dead/?utm_source=rtmt&;utm_medium=rtmt&utm_campaign=rtmt
Clinton emails reporter dead in 'suicide': ABC journalist, 45, who broke story of secret Arizona tarmac meeting between Bill and Loretta Lynch in 2016 before Hillary email probe was dropped 'kills himself':
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9681551/Journalist-broke-Bill-Clinton-Loretta-Lynch-tarmac-story-dies-suicide.html
Thanks to Scott E for Info