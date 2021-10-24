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MIT Scientist on COVID Vaccine - ‘Don’t Go Near It’, & Warnings for Pregnant Women
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824 views • October 24, 2021
MIT Scientist on COVID Vaccine - ‘Don’t Go Near It’, & Warnings for Pregnant Women.
00:00 - 00:55 Introductions
00:55 - 05:00 Prologue
05:00 - 37:30 Stephanie Seneff, Senior Research Scientist at MIT
37:30 - 58:35 Neil Z. Miller, Medical Reseach Journalist, Director of the Think Twice Global Vaccine Institute.
58:35 - 1:05:40 Bernadette Pajer, Public Policy Director of Infformed Choice Washington
1:05:40 - End. Funding information for Against the Wind, Doctors & Science Under Fire
00:00 - 00:55 Introductions
00:55 - 05:00 Prologue
05:00 - 37:30 Stephanie Seneff, Senior Research Scientist at MIT
37:30 - 58:35 Neil Z. Miller, Medical Reseach Journalist, Director of the Think Twice Global Vaccine Institute.
58:35 - 1:05:40 Bernadette Pajer, Public Policy Director of Infformed Choice Washington
1:05:40 - End. Funding information for Against the Wind, Doctors & Science Under Fire
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